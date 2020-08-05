Added: 05.08.2020 13:45 | 4 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists from the Pennsylvania State University and the UniversitÃ© libre de Bruxelles have found a stone offering box near a reef close to the north-eastern shore of Lake Titicaca, which is located in the Andes between Bolivia and Peru. The carved stone box contained a llama carved from a Spondylus shell and a cylindrical laminated [...]