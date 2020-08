Radio Astronomers Discover Saturn-Sized Exoplanet around Ultracool Dwarf



Added: 05.08.2020 14:08 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.absolute-knowledge.com



Astronomers using NSF’s Very Long Baseline Array, a continentwide system of 10 radio telescope antennas located between Hawaii and Puerto Rico, have detected a giant exoplanet in orbit around the ultracool dwarf TVLM 513-46546 (TVLM 513 for short). This is the first astrometric detection of a planet at radio wavelengths. The presence of this Saturn-like [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Hawaii Tags: Puerto Rico