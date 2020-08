Giant Sunfish Develop from Tiny Larvae, Marine Biologists Say



An international team of marine biologists has for the first time genetically identified a larva of the bump-head sunfish (Mola alexandrini). The bump-head sunfish, also known as the southern sunfish or the Ramsay's sunfish, is a fish belonging to the family Molidae, the heaviest and most distinctive of all bony fishes. This species occurs in