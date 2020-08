Malignant cancer diagnosed in a dinosaur for the first time



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



New research has led to the discovery and diagnosis of an aggressive malignant bone cancer -- an osteosarcoma -- for the first time ever in a dinosaur. No malignant cancers (tumous that can spread throughout the body and have severe health implications) have ever been documented in dinosaurs previously.