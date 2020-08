Added: 04.08.2020 14:48 | 13 views | 0 comments

A team of archaeologists has uncovered two ancient archery platforms and a huge open-air altar on the Polynesian atoll of Teti’aroa, once owned by Hollywood icon Marlon Brando. The finds are the strongest evidence yet that the island, located 52 km (30 miles) north of Tahiti, was the exclusive preserve of the Tahitian royal family [...]