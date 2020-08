Added: 03.08.2020 16:28 | 22 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from the Marine Biological Laboratory, Harvard University and St. Mary’s College of Maryland has demonstrated efficient gene knockout in the longfin inshore squid (Doryteuthis pealeii) using CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing system. “This is a critical first step toward the ability to knock out - and knock in - genes in cephalopods to address [...]