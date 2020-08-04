Promises found to reduce cheating in large study of adolescents



Added: 03.08.2020 15:52 | 28 views | 0 comments



Source: www.oktoberfest.de



New research has found that adolescents who promised to be truthful were less likely to 'cheat' than those who did not, even when they could not be found out. More in www.sciencedaily.com »