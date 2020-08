Novel magnetic stirrer speaks to lab equipment



Added: 03.08.2020 15:52 | 21 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



A small device, called 'Smart Stirrer', performed a function of a conventional laboratory stir bar, has an integrated microprocessor and various sensors capable of wireless and autonomous report the conversion of properties of a solution. Results are sent to a computer over Bluetooth, and any changes notify the user wirelessly. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Bluetooth