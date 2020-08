Added: 03.08.2020 13:30 | 11 views | 0 comments

An unusual bioactive disaccharide called trehalulose is a major component of stingless bee honeys from Malaysia, Australia and Brazil, according to a new study led by researchers from the University of Queensland and the Universiti Putra Malaysia. Stingless bees (tribe Meliponini) are a large group of bees (about 500 species) found in most tropical and [...]