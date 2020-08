VLT Measures Main-Belt Asteroid Euphrosyne and Its Moon



Using the high-angular resolution observations from ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT), astronomers have determined the 3D shape, diameter and density of the asteroid (31) Euphrosyne and the diameter of its moon. Euphrosyne, one of the biggest objects in the Solar Systrem's main asteroid belt, was discovered by James Ferguson on September 1, 1854, the first