Physicists find misaligned carbon sheets yield unparalleled properties



Added: 01.08.2020 2:19 | 39 views | 0 comments



Source: dfw.cbslocal.com



A material composed of two one-atom-thick layers of carbon has grabbed the attention of physicists worldwide for its intriguing -- and potentially exploitable -- conductive properties. University of Texas at Dallas physicists are studying how the ability of twisted bilayer graphene to conduct electrical current changes in response to mid-infrared light. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Texas Tags: Carey Hart