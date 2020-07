Added: 30.07.2020 18:58 | 11 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V 541 rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at 7:50 a.m. EDT on July 30, 2020. The Perseverance rover mission will address high-priority science goals for Mars exploration. Developed under NASA’s Mars Exploration Program, it will [...]