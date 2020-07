Added: 30.07.2020 14:28 | 6 views | 0 comments

Using ESA’s International Gamma-Ray Astrophysics Laboratory (Integral), NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and several radio telescopes, astronomers have detected short and very bright radio bursts as well as gamma- and X-rays from SGR 1935+2154, a magnetar located 4,400 parsecs (14,351 light-years) away in the constellation of Vulpecula. Discovered in 2014 following a substantial burst of [...]