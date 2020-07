Arguments between couples: Our neurons like mediation



Added: 30.07.2020 4:20 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: www.counselingpsychology.org



When couples argue, mediation improves the outcome of the confrontation. But that's not all: mediation is also linked to heightened activity in key regions of the brain belonging to the reward circuit. This is the first time that a controlled, randomized study has succeeded in demonstrating the advantages of mediation for couple conflicts and identifying a related biological signature. More in www.sciencedaily.com » NFL, Couples Tags: EU