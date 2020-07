Added: 29.07.2020 20:22 | 10 views | 0 comments

Buzzing by buff-tailed bumblebee (Bombus terrestris audax) workers during pollen foraging is much more powerful than that used for defense or flight, according to new research from the University of Stirling. “Buzz-pollinated flowers represent some of the most important economic crops, such as potatoes, tomatoes, aubergines and blueberries,” said Dr. David Pritchard, a researcher in [...]