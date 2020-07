Added: 29.07.2020 17:56 | 6 views | 0 comments

The Atmospheric Chemistry Suite (ACS) aboard ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) has spotted never-before-seen spectral signatures of ozone and carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere. The atmosphere of Mars is dominated by carbon dioxide, which scientists observe to gauge temperatures, track seasons, explore air circulation, and more. Ozone, which forms a layer in the [...]