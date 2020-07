Scientists Discover New Species of Mouse Lemur



Added: 29.07.2020 14:51 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



A species of mouse lemur believed to be new to science has been found in the tropical forests of northeastern Madagascar. Madagascar is one of the world’s prime biodiversity hotspots and the lemurs, its endemic group of primates, are flagships for species conservation. More than 100 species of lemurs are recognized today making up about [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists