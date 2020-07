Added: 29.07.2020 13:29 | 15 views | 0 comments

A team of scientists from Europe, the United States, Canada, South Korea, Greenland and China has produced the most detailed depth map of the Arctic Ocean to date. The new map, named the International Bathymetric Chart of the Arctic Ocean Version 4.0, has more than twice the resolution (200 by 200 m versus 500 by 500 m) [...]