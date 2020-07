Biologists Revive 101.5-Million-Year-Old Microbes



A team of biologists from Japan and the United States has successfully revived aerobic microbes found in 101.5-million-year-old sediments from the abyssal plain of the South Pacific Gyre, the part of the ocean with the lowest productivity and fewest nutrients available to fuel the marine food web. “Our main question was whether life could exist [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » United States, Fuel Tags: Japan