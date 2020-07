RAVE Survey Maps Nearly 452,000 Milky Way Stars



Added: 28.07.2020 18:38 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: stories.scienceinpublic.com.au



Astronomers from the Radial Velocity Experiment (RAVE) Collaboration have released a database of spectra and associated fundamental stellar parameters for 451,783 unique Milky Way stars. RAVE is a magnitude-limited spectroscopic survey of Milky Way stars randomly selected in Earth’s southern hemisphere. The observations were performed at the 1.23-m UK Schmidt telescope (UKST) at the Anglo-Australian [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » UK Tags: Australia