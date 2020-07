Soft robot actuators heal themselves



Added: 28.07.2020 0:20 | 22 views | 0 comments



Source: wccftech.com



Repeated activity wears on soft robotic actuators, but these machine's moving parts need to be reliable and easily fixed. Now a team of researchers has a biosynthetic polymer, patterned after squid ring teeth, that is self-healing and biodegradable, creating a material not only good for actuators, but also for hazmat suits and other applications where tiny holes could cause a danger. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Teeth, Mac, iOS, Cher Tags: Movies