MicroRNA shows promise for hair regrowth



Added: 27.07.2020



Source: www.nbc.com



Researchers have identified a microRNA (miRNA) that could promote hair regeneration. This miRNA -- miR-218-5p -- plays an important role in regulating the pathway involved in follicle regeneration, and could be a candidate for future drug development. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher