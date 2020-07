New paper squares economic choice with evolutionary survival



Added: 27.07.2020 19:58 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



Unlike businesses or governments, organisms can't go into evolutionary debt -- there is no borrowing one's way back from extinction. This can lead to seemingly irrational economic choices that suddenly make sense when viewed as a multiplicative, evolutionary process. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Government