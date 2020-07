Lithium in drinking water linked with lower suicide rates



Source: www.psychiatryadvisor.com



Naturally occurring lithium in public drinking water may have an anti-suicidal effect - according to a new study. The study collated research from around the world and found that geographical areas with relatively high levels or concentration of lithium in public drinking water had correspondingly lower suicide rates.