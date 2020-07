Water molecules are gold for nanocatalysis



Added: 27.07.2020 19:54 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Nanocatalysts made of gold nanoparticles dispersed on metal oxides are very promising for the industrial, selective oxidation of compounds, including alcohols, into valuable chemicals. They show high catalytic activity, particularly in aqueous solution. A team of researchers has been able to explain why: Water molecules play an active role in facilitating the oxygen dissociation needed for the oxidation reaction. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Alcohol, Gold, Cher Tags: Chemicals