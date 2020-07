Study: Universe Might Be 1.2 Billion Years Younger



Added: 27.07.2020 18:53 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.spacetelescope.org



The Universe is assumed to be around 13.8 billion years old, but new calculations suggest it could be younger than that. Approaches to date the Big Bang, which gave birth to the Universe, rely on mathematics and computational modeling, using distance estimates of the oldest stars, the behavior of galaxies and the rate of the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »