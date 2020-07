Neanderthals May Have Had Heightened Sensitivity to Pain



Neanderthals may have experienced more pain than average modern humans do, according to new research led by scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Karolinska Institutet and Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology. Neanderthals and their Asian relatives, Denisovans, evolved separately from the ancestors of present-day humans for about 500,000 years.