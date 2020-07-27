New approach refines the Hubble's constant and age of universe



Source: www.spacetelescope.org



Using known distances of 50 galaxies from Earth to refine calculations in Hubble's constant, astronomers estimates the age of the universe at 12.6 billion years. More in www.sciencedaily.com »