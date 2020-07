Hubble Space Telescope Views NGC 2203



Astronomers using the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope have captured a striking photo of the open cluster NGC 2203. NGC 2203 is an intermediate-age open cluster located in the southern constellation of Mensa. Also known as ESO 34-4 and LW 380, it was discovered by the English astronomer John Herschel on January 23, 1836.