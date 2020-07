Juno Sees North Pole of Ganymede in Infrared Light



Source: earthsky.org



The Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument onboard NASA's Juno spacecraft has captured the first infrared images of the north pole of Ganymede, the largest moon in the Solar System and one of the four Galilean moons of Jupiter. Discovered in 1610, Ganymede has a diameter of 5,268 km (3,273 miles), around 8% larger than