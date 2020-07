Scientists Discover Antarctica’s First Active Methane Seep



Added: 24.07.2020 23:13 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sbs.com.au



A team of marine ecologists from Oregon State University has described the formation and development of a new methane seep - a location where methane escapes from an underground reservoir and into the ocean - in the Ross Sea, the High Antarctic. “Methane is the second-most effective gas at warming our atmosphere and the Antarctica [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists