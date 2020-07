Lung ultrasound shows duration, severity of coronavirus disease (COVID-19)



Added: 24.07.2020 19:21 | 19 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ultrasoundmedicvn.com



A new study found that lung ultrasound was highly sensitive for detecting abnormalities in patients with coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with B-lines, a thickened pleural line, and pulmonary consolidation the most commonly observed features. Additionally, the authors found that lung ultrasound features can be used to reflect both the infection duration and disease severity. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU