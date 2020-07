Spectacular ultraviolet flash may finally explain how white dwarfs explode



For just the second time ever, astrophysicists have spotted a spectacular flash of ultraviolet (UV) light accompanying a white dwarf explosion. An extremely rare type of supernova, the event is poised to offer insights into several long-standing mysteries, including what causes white dwarfs to explode, how dark energy accelerates the cosmos and how the universe creates heavy metals, such as iron. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: DARPA