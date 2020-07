Atomic force microscopy reveals nanoscale dental erosion from beverages



Source: www.youtube.com



Researchers used atomic force microscopy to quantitatively evaluate how acidic and sugary drinks affect human tooth enamel at the nanoscale level. This novel approach is useful for measuring mechanical and morphological changes that occur over time during enamel erosion induced by beverages.