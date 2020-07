Meet Tongoenas burleyi, Extinct Giant Pigeon from Tonga



A new extinct genus and species of pigeon has been identified from fossils found on six islands (Foa, Lifuka, 'Uiha, Ha'afeva, Tongatapu, and 'Eua) in the Kingdom of Tonga. Tongoenas burleyi inhabited the Tongan islands for at least 60,000 years, but vanished within a century or two of human arrival around 2,850 years ago.