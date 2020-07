New role for white blood cells in the developing brain



Whether white blood cells can be found in the brain has been controversial, and their role there a complete mystery. Scientists describe a population of specialized brain-resident immune cells discovered in the mouse and human brain, and show that the presence of white blood cells is essential for normal brain development in mice. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists