High school athletes require longer recovery following concussions



Source: www.npr.org



High school athletes sustaining a concussion require careful attention when determining return-to-sport (RTS) readiness. The purpose of this study was to determine epidemiological and RTS data of a large cohort of high school athletes who sustained one or more concussions. More in www.sciencedaily.com »