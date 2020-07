Added: 22.07.2020 20:12 | 13 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists have uncovered 1,900 stone artifacts in Chiquihuite Cave, a high-altitude site in the Astillero Mountains in northern Mexico. DNA analysis of the plant and animal remains from the sediment packed around the tools dates the human occupation of the site to 25,000-30,000 years ago. These findings challenge the commonly held theory that the Clovis [...]