Astronomers Directly Image Two Giant Exoplanets around Young Sun-Like Star



Source: www.eso.org



Astronomers using the SPHERE (Spectro-Polarimetric High-contrast Exoplanet Research) instrument on ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) have discovered a second planetary-mass companion orbiting TYC 8998-760-1, a 16.7-million-year-old solar-type star previously known to host one giant planet. The researchers have also managed to directly image this multi-planet system. TYC 8998-760-1 is a K3-type star located 309 light-years