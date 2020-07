Added: 22.07.2020 14:11 | 13 views | 0 comments

A team of planetary researchers from Japan has demonstrated that a 100-km asteroid was disrupted 800 million years ago (Tonian period of the Neoproterozoic era) and that at least 4*1013 tons of meteoroids - approximately 30-60 times more than the dinosaur-killing Chicxulub impact - must have plunged into the Earth. “Understanding meteor bombardment of Earth is [...]