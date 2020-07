Study: South Atlantic Magnetic Anomaly is a Recurring Feature



Added: 22.07.2020 13:03 | 0 views | 0 comments



Source: www.futurity.org



Strange behavior of Earth’s magnetic field in the South Atlantic region isn’t a sign of the upcoming magnetic field reversal, according to new research from the University of Liverpool. Earth’s magnetic field is a complex and dynamic force that protects us from cosmic radiation and charged particles from the Sun. It is largely generated by [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: PC