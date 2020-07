Radio Telescope Sees X-Shaped Magnetic Field of NGC 4217



An international team of radio astronomers has used data from NSF's Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) to generate a detailed map of the magnetic field of NGC 4217, a Milky Way-like spiral galaxy located about 60 million light-years away in the constellation of Canes Venatici. Astrophysicists know that magnetic fields play an important [...]