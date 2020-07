Microbiologists Discover Bacterium that Eats Manganese



A team of microbiologists at Caltech has discovered a species of bacterium that feeds on manganese, one of the most abundant elements on Earth. "These are the first bacteria found to use manganese as their source of fuel," said lead author Professor Jared Leadbetter, a researcher in the Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences and [...]