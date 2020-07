Two New Cryptic Species of Australian Sugar Gliders Discovered



A research team led by Charles Darwin University biologists has identified and raised two additional species within what is currently designated as the sugar glider (Petaurus breviceps). The recognition of distinct species is of particular importance given the current climate of biodiversity loss across northern Australia. The sugar glider, a small, omnivorous, arboreal, and nocturnal