Mutant zebrafish reveals a turning point in spine's evolution



Source: dev.biologists.org



A chance mutation that led to spinal defects in a zebrafish has opened a little window into our own fishy past. The single-letter mutation showed that both the ancient and modern recipes for spine development are still to be found in the fish genome.