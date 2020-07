New Species of Glass Sponge Discovered



A research team led by University of Alberta marine biologists has discovered a new species of sea sponge living off the coast of British Columbia, Canada. Glass sponges (class Hexactinellida) are cup-shaped marine animals, ranging from 10 to 30 cm (3.9-11.8 inches) in height, with sturdy lattice-like internal skeletons made up of fused spicules of [...]