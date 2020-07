A new idea on how Earth's outer shell first broke into tectonic plates



Source: gadgets.ndtv.com



Plate tectonics theory posits that Earth's outer shell is subdivided into plates that move relative to each other, concentrating most activity along the boundaries between plates, yet the scientific community has no firm concept on how plate tectonics got started. A new answer has now been put forward. More in www.sciencedaily.com »