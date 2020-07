Fossils of New Herbivorous Dinosaur Found in China



Paleontologists in China have found the fossilized fragments from a new genus and species of non-sauropodan sauropodomorph dinosaur that walked our planet approximately 195 million years ago (Early Jurassic epoch). Irisosaurus yimenensis is a small, early member of Sauropodomorpha, a group of long-necked herbivorous dinosaurs that incorporates sauropods - such as Diplodocus, Brontosaurus and Titanosaurus