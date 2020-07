New Study Tests Lucid Dream Induction Techniques



University of Adelaide



A study done by Dr. Denholm Aspy from the School of Psychology at the University of Adelaide provides the strongest evidence to date that Mnemonic Induction of Lucid Dreams (MILD) and Senses Initiated Lucid Dream (SSILD) techniques are effective for inducing lucid dreams. “In a lucid dream, the dreamer is aware that they are dreaming [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dreams