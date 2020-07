Added: 20.07.2020 9:43 | 6 views | 0 comments

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has captured a striking new photo of the barred spiral galaxy NGC 4848. NGC 4848 lies around 336 million light-years away in the northern constellation of Coma Berenices. This galaxy was discovered on April 21, 1865 by the German astronomer Heinrich Louis d’Arrest. Also known as UGC 8082 and IRAS [...]